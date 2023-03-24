Rabiul’s name included in Interpol’s red notice

The name of Rabiul Islam alias Arav Khan, an accused in a case filed on charges of killing a police official in Bangladesh has been included in the Interpol’s red notice. He is the 63rd Bangladeshi to be included in the red notice of the international organisation that facilitates worldwide police cooperation and crime control.

The notice included a photograph of Rabiul and mentioned his gender, date and place of birth, age, nationality and the accusation against him.

The Interpol red notice mentioned Rabiul as a ‘Bangladeshi’ and the charge against him as ‘murder’. It also said that the man is wanted by Bangladesh.