'ASP among three caught by locals for collecting ransom'

Zahra Begum, who was taken to hostage, is wife of Lutfar Rahman from Nanderai village of Chirirbandar upazila, and the couple’s son is Jahangir Alam.
Victims' relative Mamun said several people identifying themselves as CID members came to apprehend Lutfar Rahman around 10:00pm on Monday.
Since they couldn’t arrest Lutfar Rahman, they took his wife Zahra Begum and son Jahangir Alam along with a motorcycle.
On Tuesday morning, the policemen made a phone call to the family from Jahangir’s phone and demanded Tk 5 million (50 lakh) for the release of mother and son. Later, they lowered the ransom to 2 million (20 lakh) and finally settled at Tk 800,000.
The family then informed the Chirirbandar police. After that, several people including Mamun and Aftabur Zaman, relatives of Jahangir, and policeman Md Tajul Islam of Chirirbandar police station went to Ranirbandar area along with the ransom.
After an hour, they were told to go near the petrol pump in Dasmile area of Kaharol upazila.
As per instructions, they had to go to several locations. Finally, they were told to go to Bansher Hat area adjacent to Hajee Mohammad Danesh Science and Technology University around 6:30pm.
At the time, locals caught the CID members and later handed them over to the Chirirbandar police station.
The CID trio are at the custody of Dinajpur’s superintendent of police (SP).
When asked, officer-in-charge of Chirirbandar police station Subrata Kumar Sarkar said the detainees have been sent to the office of Dinajpur SP.
When contacted over mobile phone, Dinajpur ASP Anwar Hossain said he was in a meeting and would talk later.
Rangpur CID acting ASP Atowar Hossain confirmed the news. He said the ASI and the constable had been on a 10-day leave from 21 August. They went there following a complaint.
“They went on an operation on a hired vehicle without my permission. I was informed that they had been detained. I confirmed that they were our members and I don’t know anything else,” he added.
CID headquarters (media department) additional SP Md Azad Rahman said a legal action is underway against the CID members facing charges.