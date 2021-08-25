'ASP among three caught by locals for collecting ransom'

While collecting ransom after holding hostage a woman and her son in Dinajpur’s Chirirbandar upazila, three policemen including an assistant superintendent of police (ASP) have been caught by locals.

They are ASP Md Sarwar Kabir, assistant sub-inspector Md Hasinur Rahman and constable Ahsanul Haque.

They all were posted at the criminal investigation department (CID) in Rangpur. The policemen were later handed over to the local police.