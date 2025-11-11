Buses torched, crude bombs exploded in Dhaka, police on alert

Several incidents of torching buses and exploding crude bombs occurred in Dhaka on Monday ahead of “lockdown” programme announced online by the Bangladesh Awami League (AL). The activities of AL is currently banned in the country.

The “lockdown” programme is scheduled for Thursday, 13 November, and law-enforcement agencies have adopted strict security measures in connection with it.

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) said a large number of police personnel have already been deployed across the capital. At least 17,000 policemen will be on duty on Thursday. Members of the Army, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and intelligence agencies are also carrying out duties.

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) is due to announce the date for the verdict in a case relating crimes against humanity during the July mass uprising on 13 November. The accused in that case include the deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, and former Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun (an approver/state witness). This is the first case related to the July killings for which a verdict-date announcement is pending.

For several days, posts on Facebook — including pages of the Awami League and some of its leaders — have been calling for a “lockdown” on 13 November.

Police are conducting raids and searches in Dhaka to thwart the programmes of the organisation declared unlawful. In the meantime, a number of clandestine attacks have occurred. On Monday, three buses were set on fire in Dhaka and at least ten cocktail explosions took place at seven locations.

DMP Commissioner Sheikh Md Sajjat Ali told Prothom Alo on Monday that law-enforcement agencies, including the police, have taken the highest security precautions to stop the Awami League’s programme. Anyone who takes to the streets to carry out the programme will be arrested, he said.

The DMP commissioner added that it is not possible for the Awami League to do anything major at this moment and there is no fear that they will do anything.