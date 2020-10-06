Ayesha appeals against death sentence

Sentenced to death by a Barguna court for the murder of her husband Rifat Sharif, Ayesha Siddika alias Munni has appealed to the High Court against the verdict. Her lawyers submitted the appeal to the High Court on Sunday.

Ayesha’s lawyer, ZI Khan Panna confirmed this to the media.

The Barguna district and sessions judge on 30 September handed down the death sentence against six persons, including Ayesha Siddika, in the sensational Rifat Sharif murder case. The other four accused in the case were acquitted of charges.