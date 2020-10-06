Ayesha appeals against death sentence

Sentenced to death by a Barguna court for the murder of her husband Rifat Sharif, Ayesha Siddika alias Munni has appealed to the High Court against the verdict. Her lawyers submitted the appeal to the High Court on Sunday.
Ayesha’s lawyer, ZI Khan Panna confirmed this to the media.
The Barguna district and sessions judge on 30 September handed down the death sentence against six persons, including Ayesha Siddika, in the sensational Rifat Sharif murder case. The other four accused in the case were acquitted of charges.
The five others sentenced to death in the case are Rakibul Hasan Rifat alias Farazi (23), Al Quayum alias Rabbi Akon (21), Mohaiminul Islam alias Sifat (19), Rezwan Ali Khan alias Tiktok Hridoy (22) and Md Hasan (19). The acquitted are Rafiul Islam, Md Sagar, Kamrul Islam Saimun and Md Musa.
Rifat Sharif was hacked to death in broad daylight in Barguna on 26 June last year. He was attacked with sharp weapons near the main gate of Barguna Government College while his wife Minni appeared to be trying to protect him from the attackers. He was taken to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital where he died in the afternoon on the same day.
The next day, Rifat’s father Abdul Halim Sharif filed a case with the Barguna police station against 12 persons. Ayesha was initially named as the chief witness, but later was listed as accused No. 7 in the charges.
A total of 76 witnesses gave statements against 10 of the accused in court. The court then announced its verdict on 30 September.