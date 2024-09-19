Four detained over lynching youth at Dhaka University

The police have detained four students for their alleged involvement in the lynching of a youth named Tofazzal Hossain at Fazlul Huq Muslim Hall on the Dhaka University campus.

The detainees are Jalal Miya from the physics department; Mohammad Suman from the soil, water, and environment department; Mohammad Sakin from nutrition and food science; and Sajjad.

Cops from the Shahbagh police station apprehended them on Thursday afternoon, in collaboration with the university administration.