Sagar-Runi murder: Probe report submission date deferred for 97th time

The date for the submission of the investigation report of the murder of journalist couple Sagar Sarowar and Meherun Runi has been deferred for the 97th time.
Rapid Action Action Battalion (RAB) was supposed to submit the report before the court today, Sunday.
Following this, he court has set 22 May as the new date for the submission of the report.
The court of judge Md. Rashedul Alam of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Dhaka passed the order, said to Prothom Alo Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s crimes and information division sub-inspector Jalal Uddin.
Court records say this was the 97th time the court granted time for the submission of the report.
Maasranga Television news editor Sagar Sarowar and his wife ATN Bangla senior reporter Meherun Runi were found dead in their apartment in the city’s West Rajabazar area on 11 February 2012.
Nousher Ali Roman, brother of Runi, filed a case with Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police station the following day.
The sub-inspector (SI) of the police station was investigating the case first. After four days, the investigation of this sensational murder case was handed over to the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DB).
After more than two months of investigation, DB failed to figure out the motive behind the murders. Later, on the order of the High Court, the investigation of the murder case was handed over to RAB on 18 April of the same year.
Law enforcers have so far arrested eight people in connection with the murder.