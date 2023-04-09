Sagar-Runi murder: Probe report submission date deferred for 97th time

Following this, he court has set 22 May as the new date for the submission of the report.

The court of judge Md. Rashedul Alam of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Dhaka passed the order, said to Prothom Alo Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s crimes and information division sub-inspector Jalal Uddin.

Court records say this was the 97th time the court granted time for the submission of the report.

Maasranga Television news editor Sagar Sarowar and his wife ATN Bangla senior reporter Meherun Runi were found dead in their apartment in the city’s West Rajabazar area on 11 February 2012.