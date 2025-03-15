Abrar Fahad murder case: HC to deliver verdict Sunday
The High Court (HC) will deliver its verdict on the death references and appeals in the murder case of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) student Abrar Fahad on Sunday.
The HC bench of Justice AKM Asaduzzaman and Justice Syed Enayet Hossain fixed the date.
Earlier, the hearing on the death references and the appeals of the accused in the Abrar Fahad murder case concluded on 24 February, and the case was kept awaiting a verdict.
Attorney general Mohammad Asaduzzaman, deputy attorney general Mohammad Jasim Sorkar, Khondkar Bahar Rumi, Noor Mohammad Azmi, and Russell Ahmed stood for the state along with assistant attorney generals Abdul Zubair Jewel, Laboni Akter, Tanvir Pradhan, and Sumaiya Binte Aziz.
Senior lawyers SM Shahjahan, Azizur Rahman Dulu, Masud Hasan Chowdhury and Mohammad Shishir Monir stood for the accused.
The Supreme Court website shows the case listed for the Sunday session for the delivery of the verdict.
Abrar, a second-year student of electrical and electronics engineering (EEE) department of the BUET, was beaten to death by activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League, at the university's Sher-e-Bangla Hall on 6 October in 2019, allegedly over a Facebook post regarding water-sharing issues between Bangladesh and India. His body was later found on the stairs of the hall.
On the following day, the victim’s father filed a murder case against 19 Chhatra League members with Chawkbazar police station then a massive outrage sparked across the country centering the issue.
A Dhaka court on 8 December, 2021, sentenced 20 BUET students to death and five to life terms in jail for their involvement in the murder.
The death row convicts are- Mehedi Hassan Rasel, Anik Sarker, Mehedi Hassan Robin, Ifty Mosharaf Sakal, Moniruzzaman Monir, Meftahul Islam Jiyon, Majedur Rahman, Muzahidur Rahman, Tabakhairul Islam Tanvir, Hossen Mohammad Toha, Shamim Billah, Nazmus Shadat, Muntasir Al Jemi, Mizanur Rahman, Mahmud Setu, Shamsul Arifin Rafat, Morshed Omorto Islam, Ehtesamul Rabbi, Morshed Uzzaman Jishan and Mujtaba Rafeed.
Besides, Muhtasim Fuyad, Akash Hossain, Mowaz Abu Horaira, Omit Shaha and Istiaq Hassan Munna were sentenced to life in prison.
The High Court bench began hearing the death reference and appeals on 28 November, last year.