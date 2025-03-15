Abrar Fahad murder case: HC to deliver verdict Sunday

The High Court (HC) will deliver its verdict on the death references and appeals in the murder case of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) student Abrar Fahad on Sunday.

The HC bench of Justice AKM Asaduzzaman and Justice Syed Enayet Hossain fixed the date.

Earlier, the hearing on the death references and the appeals of the accused in the Abrar Fahad murder case concluded on 24 February, and the case was kept awaiting a verdict.

Attorney general Mohammad Asaduzzaman, deputy attorney general Mohammad Jasim Sorkar, Khondkar Bahar Rumi, Noor Mohammad Azmi, and Russell Ahmed stood for the state along with assistant attorney generals Abdul Zubair Jewel, Laboni Akter, Tanvir Pradhan, and Sumaiya Binte Aziz.