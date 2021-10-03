Banani double rape: 5 accused sent to jail, verdict on 12 October

A Dhaka court has set 12 October to deliver its verdict in the case of rape of two private university students at a hotel in Dhaka's posh Banani area four years ago on completion of prosecution and defense arguments, reports UNB.

Dhaka Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-7 judge Begum Kamrunnahar also cancelled the bail of five accused and directed to send them to jail after hearing both sides, said the plaintiff's lawyer Faruque Ahmed.