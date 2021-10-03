Banani double rape: 5 accused sent to jail, verdict on 12 October

On 7 June, 2017, investigation officer of the case inspector Ismot Ara submitted a charge sheet to the court against the five accused.
On 19 June, the same year the tribunal accepted the charge sheet.
Rape charges was pressed against accused Safat Ahmed and Nayeem Ashraf while charges for assisting in rape was pressed against Safat's friend Sadman Sakif, Shafat's driver Billal Hossain and bodyguard Rahmat Ali.
On 6 May, 2017, one of the two abused girls filed the case with Banani police station against five persons including Shafat and Shadman Sakif.
According to the case statement, Safat and Nayeem raped the plaintiff and her friend on 28 March at The Raintree Dhaka in the capital's Banani area while the three others assisted them.
The victims were acquainted with Safat through Sadman two weeks before the incident and they were tricked in attending a grand program at the hotel on that day, said the statement.