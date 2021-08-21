Barishal mayor Sadiq demands judicial inquiry

Serniabat Sadiq Abdullah came up with these demands at a press conference at Serniabat building at around 7:00pm on Saturday.
He asked the city’s cleaners to join the work.
The mayor urged the law enforcement agencies not to arrest and harass the cleaners.
When asked, Sadiq Abdullah said, “Many leaders and activists of my party (AL) have been arrested. There is no need to besiege my house to arrest me, I will go willingly.”
“I have not been getting any donation from the government for the last three years and I have informed the newsmen earlier. There has a deep conspiracy behind it. Wednesday’s incident proved that.”
Earlier, on Wednesday, clashes broke out between the leaders and activists of Awami League and the party's student wing Chhatra League and members of Ansar and police over a dispute regarding removing posters.
Munibur Rahman, UNO of Barishal sadar upazila, alleged that, “There were some posters of state minister for water resources, Col. (Retd.) Zaheed Farooque on the upazila parishad premises. On Wednesday, some leaders and activists of Chhatra League came at night to remove the posters, but were asked to come in the morning as people were sleeping at the time. They insulted me for this reason. They threw bricks and vandalised my house.”
Two cases were lodged over this incident. In both of the cases, Barishal City Corporation mayor Sadiq Abdullah has been made the prime accused. The other accused are members and activists of Awami League and Chhatra League.