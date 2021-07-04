Barishal woman alleges sexual harassment, torture in police custody

The court also asked the director of Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital in Barishal to submit the report within 24 hours mentioning marks and approximate time of torture.

Bench assistant of Barishal Judicial Magistrate-3 Nahida Khanam confirmed this to Prothom Alo on Saturday night. She also said that the court has ordered Barishal superintendent of police to investigate the murder case filed against the woman who brought the allegations of sexual harassment.

As per the court directives, a report was submitted before it from Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital yesterday, said the hospital director HM Saiful Islam. “Following the court directives, we’ve submitted the report. The woman was under treatment at the hospital. She has returned to jail yesterday.”