A case has been filed on charges of defamation against 11 people including Bashundhara Group chairman Ahmed Akbar Sobhan alias Shah Alam, his son and East West Media Limited managing director Sayem Sobhan in Chattogram.

Jatiya Sangsad whip and member of parliament from Patiya of Chattogram, Shamsul Haque Chowdhury, filed the case with the Patiya joint district and sessions judge court judge Mohammad Abdul Quader seeking compensation of Tk 5 billion.

*More to follow...