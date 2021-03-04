Basic Bank loan scam: HC seeks charge sheets of 21 cases

The High Court (HC) on Thursday directed to submit charge sheets of 21 cases filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) within two and a half months over the Basic Bank loan scam, reports UNB.

Managing partner of SD Survey Farm Iqbal Hossain Bhuiyan is the key accused in the cases.

The bench of justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and justice Mohi Uddin Shamim passed the order after hearing a rule over Iqbal's bail.

Khurshid Alam Khan stood for the ACC, deputy attorney general AKM Amin Uddin Manik represented the state and Mamtaj Parvin moved for Iqbal.

Amin Uddin said 56 cases were filed over Basic Bank loan scam. Among them, Iqbal is accused in 21 cases.