Basic Bank loan scam: HC seeks charge sheets of 21 cases

The High Court (HC) on Thursday directed to submit charge sheets of 21 cases filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) within two and a half months over the Basic Bank loan scam, reports UNB.
Managing partner of SD Survey Farm Iqbal Hossain Bhuiyan is the key accused in the cases.
The bench of justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and justice Mohi Uddin Shamim passed the order after hearing a rule over Iqbal's bail.
Khurshid Alam Khan stood for the ACC, deputy attorney general AKM Amin Uddin Manik represented the state and Mamtaj Parvin moved for Iqbal.
Amin Uddin said 56 cases were filed over Basic Bank loan scam. Among them, Iqbal is accused in 21 cases.
Earlier, Iqbal secured bail in one of the cases, he said.
The trial court can consider Iqbal's bail appeal in other cases if ACC fails to submit charge sheet in other cases, he added.
After primary investigation, ACC filed 56 cases in 2015, for embezzlement of Tk 25.91 billion (2,590.9 crore) from Basic Bank.
Investigations in the cases have been underway for the last six years.