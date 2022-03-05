Bayan took Tk 20,000 to register Rohingyas as voters: Police

The election commission's temporary data entry operator Bayan Uddin has been arrested in a case filed on charges of National Identity (NID) forgery in Chattogram.

Police said Bayan registered Rohingyas as voters for Tk 20,000 at a house of another data entry operator Joynal Abedin.

Bayan was arrested on Friday by Counter Terrorism Unit of Chattogram police from Matarbari area of Maheskhali upazila in Cox's Bazar.