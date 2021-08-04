Crime and Law

BCL leader arrested with firearms in Sylhet

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested a Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) leader with firearms from a housing estate area in Sylhet, reports news agency UNB.

Arrestee Saidul Haque Sayed is the deputy secretary for entertainment of Sunamganj district Chhatra League. He is from Kashipur village in Sunamganj’s Chhatak upazila.

Major Mahfuzur Rahman, media officer of RAB-9, said on Tuesday that a RAB team arrested Sayed in front of the mosque adjacent to the office of councillor Rezaul Hasan Koyes Ludhiin the city's housing estate area around 11.00pm on Monday.

RAB seized a foreign pistol, eight rounds of bullets, five rounds of shotgun cartridge, two local sharp weapons and one big knife from him Sayed.

