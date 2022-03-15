BCL leader sent to jail in a case filed by sister-in-law

A court in Brahmanbaria on Tuesday sent a local leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), the student wing of Awami League, to jail in a case filed by his sister-in-law under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act.

Judge Md Alamgir Kabir of the district’s women and children repression prevention tribunal-2 ordered to send SM Mahbub Hossain to jail rejecting a bail plea.