Old gangs remain active, drawing in youth from affluent families

Assistant Revenue Officer Bullet Bairagi was returning to Cumilla on the night of 24 April after completing training in Chattogram. On the way, he boarded a CNG-run auto-rickshaw.

According to the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), robbers had disguised themselves as the driver and a passenger. After assaulting him and taking his mobile phone, money and bag, they threw him from the moving auto-rickshaw.

The following morning, authorities recovered his body beside the highway near the Irish Hill Hotel in Kotbari.

Police had arrested one of the accused in the murder from the railway line area nearly two months earlier. He was later released on bail.

A source at the Special Response Battalion (SRB), which replaced RAB, said the person belonged to a robbery gang known locally as a teenage gang.

Cumilla has seen several other cases in which people were arrested earlier, released on bail and later accused of committing new crimes.