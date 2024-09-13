Police inspector Arafat arrested over burning bodies of students

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested police inspector Arafat Hossain for being involved in burning the bodies of students who were killed during the protest demanding the ouster of the then government in front of the Ashulia police station on 5 August.

RAB disclosed this in a text message sent to the media on Friday.

The text message reads RAB-3 has arrested inspector Arafat who was involved in burning the bodies of students in front of the Ashulia police station. He was arrested from the Aftabnagar area of the city.

On 5 August the Students Against Discrimination, a platform that waged the quota reform movement, declared the ‘March to Dhaka’ programme on 5 August. The Awami League government was toppled in the face of severe protests of students and people. The then prime minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled to India that day.