BGB seizes 2 kg crystal meth in country’s biggest haul in Teknaf

Tipped off, a special patrol team of Teknaf BGB-2 conducted a search operation at a house in Mithapanichhara around 1:00pm Wednesday.
Mujib made a failed attempt to escape through the back door of the house, which was surrounded by the BGB team.
Two kg or 2000g of crystal meth was seized from him, the officer said.
The arrestee will be handed over to Teknaf police and a case will be filed at the police station over the drug bust, added Col Faisal.
Crystal meth, also known as ‘ice’, is a powerful drug that affects the central nervous system. It comes in the form of clear crystals or shiny blue-white rocks.