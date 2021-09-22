Crime and Law

BGB seizes 2 kg crystal meth in country’s biggest haul in Teknaf

Prothom Alo English Desk
Crystal methamphetamine
Crystal methamphetamine

Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) arrested a man with 2000g of crystal meth from Mithapanichara of Teknaf on Wednesday, reportedly the biggest haul of this dangerous drug in the country, UNB quoted an official as saysing.

The arrestee has been identified as Md Mujib, 20.

The street value of the contraband items is around Tk 100 million, said Lt Col Md Faisal Hasan Khan, commanding officer of BGB Battalion 2 of Teknaf.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Tipped off, a special patrol team of Teknaf BGB-2 conducted a search operation at a house in Mithapanichhara around 1:00pm Wednesday.

Mujib made a failed attempt to escape through the back door of the house, which was surrounded by the BGB team.

Advertisement

Two kg or 2000g of crystal meth was seized from him, the officer said.

The arrestee will be handed over to Teknaf police and a case will be filed at the police station over the drug bust, added Col Faisal.

Crystal meth, also known as ‘ice’, is a powerful drug that affects the central nervous system. It comes in the form of clear crystals or shiny blue-white rocks.

Read more from Crime and Law
Advertisement