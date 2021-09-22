BGB seizes 2 kg crystal meth in country’s biggest haul in Teknaf

Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) arrested a man with 2000g of crystal meth from Mithapanichara of Teknaf on Wednesday, reportedly the biggest haul of this dangerous drug in the country, UNB quoted an official as saysing.

The arrestee has been identified as Md Mujib, 20.

The street value of the contraband items is around Tk 100 million, said Lt Col Md Faisal Hasan Khan, commanding officer of BGB Battalion 2 of Teknaf.