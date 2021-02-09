‘Big industrialist’ Aminur involved in human trafficking

While a certain Aminur Rahman of Narail district used to identify himself as a ‘big industrialist’, police find him actually to be involved in human trafficking.

While investigating a case of human trafficking to Brunei, police found Aminur Rahman alias Himu and his associate had tricked nine job seekers and scammed Tk 24 lakh (2.4 million).

Uttara (East) police station’s sub-inspector Md Kamal Hossain, the investigation officer for the case, submitted a charge sheet to Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court on 25 January against Aminur Rahman.

SI Kamal Hossain found proof of the financial transactions between the victims and the alleged human traffickers. The bank documents were submitted as evidence in court.