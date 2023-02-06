Fardin's death: DB's final report clears Bushra, settles on suicide

After a long 38-day investigation, the DB chief said on 14 December that Fardin roamed alone around different areas of Dhaka on the night of 4 November before he went missing.
“Fardin was not murdered, he committed suicide by jumping into the river from Sultana Kamal Bridge on 4 November out of desperation,” he said.
On 8 January, Judge Tahsin Iftekhar of Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court-7 granted bail to Bushra in the case after hearing a bail petition.
On 10 January, she walked out of the Kashimpur Women's Central Jail, two months after her arrest.
Fardin was a 3rd year student of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology’s civil engineering department and a resident of Qutubpur area in Narayanganj's Fatullah.
Police recovered Fardin’s body from the Shitalakhkhya River, behind a cotton mill at Siddhirganj, on 7 November, three days after he went missing.
Sheikh Farhad, a physician at Narayanganj General Hospital where the autopsy was done, said there were several injury marks on Fardin’s head and body.
Kazi Nuruddin Rana, Fardin’s father, filed a case in connection with his son’s killing with Rampura Police Station on the same day and the case was later transferred to Detective Branch (DB) police.