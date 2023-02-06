Fardin's death: DB's final report clears Bushra, settles on suicide

Detective Branch (DB) of police on Monday submitted the final report before a Dhaka court clearing Amatullah Bushra of the murder charges in a case filed over the death of Buet student Fardin Noor Parash.

DB Inspector Yasin Shikder, also the investigation officer of the case, submitted the report to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court of Dhaka.

The case is scheduled for a hearing on 14 February.

Bushra was arrested from her Banasree home in Dhaka on 10 November 2022, after Fardin’s father filed a murder case naming Bushra as an accused and several unidentified people with Rampura Police Station following recovery of his son’s body from the Shitalakhkhya River on 7 November.