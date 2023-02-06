Crime

Fardin's death: DB's final report clears Bushra, settles on suicide

Deceased BUET student Fardin NoorCollected

Detective Branch (DB) of police on Monday submitted the final report before a Dhaka court clearing Amatullah Bushra of the murder charges in a case filed over the death of Buet student Fardin Noor Parash.

DB Inspector Yasin Shikder, also the investigation officer of the case, submitted the report to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court of Dhaka.

The case is scheduled for a hearing on 14 February.

Bushra was arrested from her Banasree home in Dhaka on 10 November 2022, after Fardin’s father filed a murder case naming Bushra as an accused and several unidentified people with Rampura Police Station following recovery of his son’s body from the Shitalakhkhya River on 7 November.

After a long 38-day investigation, the DB chief said on 14 December that Fardin roamed alone around different areas of Dhaka on the night of 4 November before he went missing.

“Fardin was not murdered, he committed suicide by jumping into the river from Sultana Kamal Bridge on 4 November out of desperation,” he said.

On 8 January, Judge Tahsin Iftekhar of Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court-7 granted bail to Bushra in the case after hearing a bail petition.

On 10 January, she walked out of the Kashimpur Women's Central Jail, two months after her arrest.

Fardin was a 3rd year student of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology’s civil engineering department and a resident of Qutubpur area in Narayanganj's Fatullah.

Police recovered Fardin’s body from the Shitalakhkhya River, behind a cotton mill at Siddhirganj, on 7 November, three days after he went missing.

Sheikh Farhad, a physician at Narayanganj General Hospital where the autopsy was done, said there were several injury marks on Fardin’s head and body.

Kazi Nuruddin Rana, Fardin’s father, filed a case in connection with his son’s killing with Rampura Police Station on the same day and the case was later transferred to Detective Branch (DB) police.

