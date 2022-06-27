BNP leader, sentenced to death in Sheikh Hasina murder attempt case, arrested

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Sunday arrested a BNP leader sentenced to death in a case filed for attempting to kill prime minister Sheikh Hasina in 1994.

The arrested, Zakaria Pintu, former general secretary of Pabna’s Ishwardi upazila BNP, was taken to the office of detective branch (DB) of Pabna district police on Monday morning. He was then sent to prison. Zakaria Pintu is from Kacharipara of Piyarakhali in Ishwardi.