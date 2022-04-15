Crime

Bogura girl's suicide: Prime accused Babul arrested

Correspondent
Bogura, Dhunat
default-image

Police have arrested the prime accused, Babul Miah, 40, in a case filed in connection with the suicide of Lipi Khatun of Dhunat upazila in Bogura.

It is alleged that Lipi, a girl who had scored GPA-5 in her HSC exam, poisoned herself after Babul reportedly attempted to rape her.

Babul, son of Kandu Sarkar, was arrested from Rudrabaria village at Chowkibari union of the upazila at around 2:00pm on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Lipi Khatun was the daughter of Fazlul Haque of Kaoganti village in Chowkibari union. She appeared in her HSC exam from Jalshuka Habibur Rahman Degree College and scored GPA-5. She poisoned herself on Tuesday morning in her own home.

Her father Fazlul Haque at 10:00pm Thursday night filed a case at the Dhunat police station against six persons including Babul Miah of the village Rudrabaria in the same area.

Advertisement

According to the written complaint and local sources, Babul Miah had been harassing Lipi Khatun for around four years.

Fazlul Haque had appealed to the village elders for justice, but they failed to resolve the problem. Babul was furious that Fazlul Haque has complained against him. At 9:00am Tuesday morning, he and his associate Rafiqul Islam of the same locality entered Lipi's house knowing that no one else was at home at the time. He held her hostage, threatening her with firearms and tried to rape her.

People from around the area, hearing Lipi's screams, rushed to her rescue, but Babul and Rafiqul managed to escape. The news of the matter spread and within an hour Lipi drank poison to kill herself.

Her family admitted her to the Dhunat upazila health complex, but as her condition deteriorated, they took her to the Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College and Hospital.

Later, on Wednesday, she was transferred to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital where she died at 12:00 midnight Thursday while under treatment.

Read more from Crime
Post Comment
Advertisement
Advertisement