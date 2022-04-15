Bogura girl's suicide: Prime accused Babul arrested

Police have arrested the prime accused, Babul Miah, 40, in a case filed in connection with the suicide of Lipi Khatun of Dhunat upazila in Bogura.

It is alleged that Lipi, a girl who had scored GPA-5 in her HSC exam, poisoned herself after Babul reportedly attempted to rape her.

Babul, son of Kandu Sarkar, was arrested from Rudrabaria village at Chowkibari union of the upazila at around 2:00pm on Friday.