Girl commits suicide after attempted rape and 4 years of harassment

Lipi Khatun, a girl who had scored GPA-5 in her HSC exam, committed suicide in Dhunat upazila of Bogura.

She died under treatment three days after drinking poison.

Her family alleged she took her own life after a local man attempted to rape her. She passed away at 12:00 midnight Thursday at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.

Lipi Khatun was the daughter of Fazlul Haque of Kaoganti village in Chowkibari union of Dhunat upazila. She appeared in her HSC exam from Jalshuka Habibur Rahman Degree College and scored GPA-5. She poisoned herself on Tuesday morning in her own home.