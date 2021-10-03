Bomb attack at Chattogram court: One awarded death, another gets life term

Judge Abdul Halim of Chattogram Anti-Terrorism Special Tribunal passed the verdict.
Zabed is now behind the bar while ‘Boma’ Mizan was tried in absentia. On 13 February 2014, some militants snatched Mizan while he was being taken to Mymensingh from Gazipur’s Kashimpur jail. Since then he remained fugitive.
According to the prosecution, Rajib Barua, a police constable and Shahabuddin, a justice seeker, were killed as some militants hurled a bomb on a police check post on the court premises on 29 November, 2005.
Ten people including policemen and pedestrians were also injured in the attack. A case was filed with Kotwali police station on that day.
On 18 May, 2006, then DB inspector Hla Ching Pru submitted a charge sheet against five people including JMB chief Abdur Rahman, its second-in-command Siddiqur Rahman alias Bangla bhai, its military commander Ataur Rahman Sunny, ‘Boma’ Mizan and Zabed in the case.
On 16 July, 2006, a court framed charges against them.
JMB leaders Abdur Rahman, Bangla Bhai and Sunny were hanged in another case and that’s why they were excluded from the case.
Later, the case was shifted to Chattogram Anti-Terrorism Special Tribunal in 2018.