Bomb attack at Chattogram court: One awarded death, another gets life term

A Chattogram court on Sunday sentenced a top leader of banned militant outfit Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) to death and another one to life term imprisonment in a case filed over the bomb attack on Chattogram court premises in 2014.

Mizan alias Zahidul Islam alias ‘Boma’ Mizan was sentenced to death while Zabed Iqbal alias Mohamamd, JMB Chattogram divisional commander, was awarded life time imprisonment, reports UNB.