Brahanbaria mayhem: 6 more Hefazat men arrested

Six more people have been arrested in the past 24 hours in connection with last month's mayhem by Hefazat-e-Islam supporters in Brahmanbaria, police said on Tuesday.

The arrests were made from different areas of Brahmanbaria after identifying the accused from video footage and images taken during the violence, the district police said.

Two of the six arrested have been identified as Sadekpur Union Chartra Olama Oikko Parishad’s secretary Kwari Md Mojammel Haque and Ashuganj upazila Hefazat-e-Islam and Imam Parishad secretary Maulana Mufti Obaydullah, reports UNB.

So far, 55 cases have been filed and 375 people arrested over the rampage, the district police said in a release.