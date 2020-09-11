Bribes fire gas stoves

Mujibur Rahman runs a lime factory in Noail of Sonargaon municipality. The gas connection to his factory is illegal. Two days after the blast at the mosque in Narayanganj, a Prothom Alo correspondent visited the factory on Sunday afternoon and saw the main gate locked. But there were people inside the factory.

Mujibur Rahman was also inside the factory at the time. He left the factory immediately after he saw the correspondent. Later, when contacted on his mobile phone, Mujibur said that he had taken the illegal gas connection as many other factories and residential customers in the upazila have been doing the same for long.

Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited supplies residential and commercial gas to six districts including Narayanganj, Munshiganj and Dhaka. According to Titas regional office and police, there have been more than 25 gas-related accidents in Narayanganj's Sonargaon upazila in the last eight years, kiling 9 people so far.

In addition, hundreds of people were burned and injured in various ways. One of the major causes of gas accidents is illegal connection through low quality pipes and risers (the part of the gas line above ground level). Such Illegal gas connections in Sonargaon were more common after 2012. The local Awami League MP Abdullah Al Qaiser at the time, and his followers, were accused of being involved in providing illegal gas connections. A number of reports were published in the media. Abdullah al-Qaiser, however, has always denied the allegations.