Robbery in broad daylight in Savar again: Gold ornaments of female passengers robbed

Again the incident of robbery in a passenger bus in Savar has taken place in broad daylight. The robbers this time targeted the female passengers only and robbed their gold ornaments today, Friday, and got down the bus.

This is the third such incident since 2 March.

The latest incident took place on a Sadarghat-bound Savar Paribahan bus from Chandra in Gazipur on a bridge near the Police Town area in Savar on Dhaka-Aricha highway around 12:00 pm, Several passengers said.