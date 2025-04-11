Robbery in broad daylight in Savar again: Gold ornaments of female passengers robbed
Again the incident of robbery in a passenger bus in Savar has taken place in broad daylight. The robbers this time targeted the female passengers only and robbed their gold ornaments today, Friday, and got down the bus.
This is the third such incident since 2 March.
The latest incident took place on a Sadarghat-bound Savar Paribahan bus from Chandra in Gazipur on a bridge near the Police Town area in Savar on Dhaka-Aricha highway around 12:00 pm, Several passengers said.
The robbers snatched the gold ornaments of three female passengers.
The passengers further said three-four robbers, who mounted the bus earlier as passengers, took out knives and forced the driver to stop the bus when the vehicle reached the bridge near the Police Town area.
They robbed gold ornaments of three female passengers and left the bus hastily.
Tayefur Rahman, a resident of the Bank Town area and husband of a victim woman, told Prothom Alo that there were three-four snatchers aged between 20-25 years. All of them probably got into the bus from the Bank Town Bus Stand area. When the bus reached the Police Town bridge, they forced the driver to stop the bus and robbed gold ornaments from female passengers at knife-point.
He further said that the robbers did not snatch any mobile phone or anything else from anyone else.
There were 20-25 passengers in the bus, Tayefur said, adding that the robbers snatched a gold chain from his wife.
When the bus reached Gabtoli, the passengers beat up the driver and locked him up inside a counter.
Savar Model police station officer-in-charge Mohammad Jewel Mia told Prothom Alo around 12:30 pm, “We have received a complaint of snatching inside a bus. I’m going to the area. Legal actions will be taken after the investigation.”
Earlier, an incident of robbery took place inside a moving bus in the Bank Town area of Savar at noon on 2 March. Another such incident of snatching took place in another bus in the same area on 4 April.
The Dhaka district police have set up check posts on Dhaka-Aricha highway to prevent the incidents of snatching in moving buses on highways.