Trial begins against Babul Akter, 6 others

A Chattogram court on Monday framed charges against seven accused, including former SP Babul Akter, in the Mitu murder case, reports UNB.

Chattogram's third additional metropolitan sessions judge Md Jasim Uddin framed the charge against the accused dismissing their exemption appeal.

The court also fixed April 9 for recording witness depositions in the case, said Abdur Rashid, public prosecutor of Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court.