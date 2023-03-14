Trial begins against Babul Akter, 6 others

During the hearing, Babul Akter, Motaleb Mia Prakash alias Wasim, Anwar Hossain, Ehteshamul Haq Bhola and Shahjahan Mia were present in court while Quamrul Islam Shikdar alias Musa and Khairul Islam alias Kalu remain absconding.
"Babul Akhtar planned for a long time to kill his wife Mahmuda Khanam Mitu. And the plan was implemented when Babul Akhtar was in Dhaka. Charges have been framed under sections 302, 201 and 109 against Babul Akhtar," Abdur Rashid said.
Babul's lawyer Golam Mawla Murad said they will take a decision on filing an appeal to the High Court after discussing with his client.
"We appealed to keep Babul Akhtar in Feni Jail, but the court ordered to keep him in Chittagong Central Jail for the convenience of trial. The court directed to ensure all facilities including medical treatment as per jail code," lawyer Murad added.
On 13 September, the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) pressed the charges against Babul Akter and six others in a case filed over the killing of his wife Mahmuda Khanam Mitu.
Abu Zafar Md Omar Faruk, inspector of PBI and also the investigation officer of the case, submitted the chargesheet to the prosecution unit of the Chattogram court.
On 5 June, 2016, unidentified assailants gunned down Babul's wife Mitu at the port city's GEC intersection while she was going to drop her son Mahir Akter, 7, at the pickup spot for his school bus.
Soon after the crime, Babul filed a murder case at Panchlaish Police Station against three unidentified men.
The case was transferred to the Police Bureau Investigation (PBI) in 2019 after Mitu's father, himself a retired police officer, filed a complaint against the CMP's mishandling of the case.
On 12 May, 2021, the PBI submitted its final report and arrested Babul Akter in another case filed by Mitu’s father and since then he has been in prison.
Babul Akhter also filed a ‘naraji petition’ against the PBI report on 14 October, 2021.
On 3 November last year, a Chattogram Court rejected the final report of PBI in the murder case and ordered it to conduct further investigation.