Sheikh Hasina formally indicted in crimes against humanity case
Charge framed against ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and two others formally in a case filed on charges of crimes committed against humanity during the July mass uprising.
Justice Golam Mortuza-led three-member International Crimes Tribunal-1 framed the charge today, Thursday.
Two other members of the tribunal are: justice Shafiul Alam Masud and justice Mohitul Enam Chowdhury.
The ICT-1 set 3 August for “opening statement” and 4 August for first recording of the deposition in the case.
The two other accused are: former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and former inspector general of police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun.
Of the three accused, Sheikh Hasina and Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal are absconding while Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun is in police custody. He was produced before the tribunal today.