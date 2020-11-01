Bus driver, 2 others sentenced to death for killing NSU student

A Dhaka court on Sunday awarded death sentence to three including a bus driver in a case filed over the murder of North South University (NSU) student Saidur Rahman Payel.

The court of Dhaka speedy trial tribunal-1 judge Abu Zafar Mohammad Kamruzzaman pronounced the verdict and sent the three convicted to jail.

The convicted are Hanif Paribahan bus driver Jamal Hossain, his helper Faisal Hossain and supervisor Jonny. Jamal and Faisal are brothers.