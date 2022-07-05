Businessman set himself on fire: Nurul Amin, his wife arrested in Uttara

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested the managing director (MD) of Amin manufacturing company, Nurul Amin, and his wife Fatima Amin in the case filed over the death of Gazi Anisur Rahman by setting himself on fire in front of the National Press Club.

Fatima Amin is the director of the company.

They were arrested on Tuesday from the capital's Uttara, confirms a release from RAB’s legal and media wing.