Islamic University teacher killed in plot by 2 other teachers and an official

In connection with the killing of teacher Asma Sadia in her office at the Islamic University in Kushtia, her husband has filed a murder case naming four people. Among them, employee Fazlur Rahman, who was rescued from the office room in a bloodied condition at the time of the incident, has been made the prime accused.

The other accused include two of Asma’s colleagues and an assistant registrar. The two teachers named in the case are Shyam Sundar Sarkar and Habibur Rahman, both assistant professors in the Department of Social Welfare.

Shyam Sundar previously served as the department’s chairman. Another accused, Bishwajit Kumar Biswas, is an assistant registrar of Ummul Momenin Ayesha Siddika Hall. He was transferred there from the Department of Social Welfare some time ago.

Asma’s husband, Muhammad Imtiaz Sultan, filed the case at Islamic University police station late Wednesday night. In the complaint, he alleged that employee Khandakar Fazlur Rahman murdered Asma Sadia following long-term planning and instructions from those two teachers and the official. Unidentified individuals have also been named as accused in the case, though their number was not specified.