Fraudsters cheat people using information of inmates

“This is jailor speaking, your father is incarcerated in Barishal jail. The government is freeing some inmates and your father is one of them. His inmate number is 71. Now send Tk 40,000 and I will secure release for your father.” This call made Md Mozammel so elated that he sold ornaments of his wife and borrowed some money to give it to the ‘jailor’.

But once he sent the amount to two numbers through the Mobile Financial Service (MFS), he understood he had been duped.

One of the two numbers Mozammel sent the money to was not of the fraudsters. That number was registered with an old woman at a remote village in Rajshahi’s Godagari.

The police officials investigating the case said the frauds used that number in another incident of fraudulence by taking control of the Imo number of a Malaysia expatriate. The frauds collected the number in connivance with staff of a MFS company.

Mirpur police station investigated two cases of fraudulence by taking information of jail inmates and hacking Imo accounts. The one case related to hacking of the Imo account was filed in August last year.

The other case over deceiving the son of the inmate was filed in May. Mirpur police arrested seven members of the gang from different parts of Chattogram and Cox’s Bazar.

The arrested persons are Sabbir Karim Ahammed, 37, Jobayer Alam, 36, Moktar Hossain, 25, Antu Dey, 22, Rabiul Islam, 25, Fazlul Karim Nahid, 34, and Md Anik, 25.

Police said they have recovered over 200 SIM cards from them.