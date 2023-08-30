153 still missing, families waiting for their return

Relatives of many such missing persons have been waiting like Nilufar for the return of their loved ones. The number of such persons who went missing at different times in the last 13 years is 153, according to Asian Human Rights Commission (AHRC), an international rights organisation.

The Hong Kong-based rights organisation also said as many as 623 people were victims of enforced disappearance in the country between 2009 and 2022. Eighty four of them were found dead while 383 either returned alive or shown arrested later. Nothing could be learned about three persons, it added.

From the very beginning, the government and law enforcement agencies have consistently denied any involvement in enforced disappearances. Responsible figures within the government have repeatedly provided explanations that either the individuals in question went into hiding voluntarily or tragically drowned while attempting to cross the Mediterranean.

The country is observing the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances on Wednesday, 30 August, in such a context.

The allegation of enforced disappearance is not completely new as there were some such allegations raised during the tenures of different governments in the past. But the matter came into public discussion widely in the country since BNP leader Ilias Ali went missing in 2012.

The de facto opposition party, however, also claimed that another party leader, Chowdhury Alam, was also a victim of enforced disappearance in Dhaka before the incident of Ilias Ali.

The allegations of enforced disappearance started soaring in 2013 and 2014, immediately before and after the 10th parliament election.

BNP alleged that fear was spread among the partymen by picking up key leaders and activists before the polls and afterwards to stop nationwide movement.