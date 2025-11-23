13 army officers brought to tribunal

During the ousted Awami League government, the first seven of these accused served as Additional Directors General of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), while the last three served as Directors of RAB’s intelligence wing. They were brought to the tribunal today.

Ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, former prime minister’s adviser Tarique Ahmed Siddique, and four others in this case remain fugitives.

In another case filed over enforced disappearances inside the Joint Interrogation Cell (JIC), 13 people have been accused. Among them, three have been arrested. They are former Directors of the Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI) Major General Sheikh Md Sarwar Hossain, Brigadier General Md Mahbubur Rahman Siddiqui, and Brigadier General Ahmed Tanvir Mazahar Siddiqui.

They, too, were brought to the tribunal today.