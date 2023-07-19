Names of police members in DMP’s list of drug dealers

Names of several police officials have come up in the police station-wise list of drug dealers prepared by the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).

According to the list, five police officials of Kadamtali and Shyampur police stations in Dhaka are involved in the drug business. Some of them collect money from the spot of selling drugs, while others directly run the business through sources.

The list of drug dealers was prepared in the months of January and February this year. It was sent to eight crime units of the DMP. According to the sources, apart from arresting the drug dealers, there were directives to submit investigation reports on the police officials involved in drugs business.