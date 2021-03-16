Cartoonist Kishore admitted to DMCH following court order

Cartoonist Ahmed Kabir Kishore was admitted to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital on Tuesday following a court order on 14 March.

Kishore had been languishing in jail for 10 month as an accused in a case filed under the Digital Security Act. Kishore got bail on 4 March.

On 14 March, he filed a case under the Torture and Custodial Death (Prevention) Act.

The court ordered Police Bureau of Investigation to submit a probe report regarding Kishore’s complaint.