Cartoonist Kishore admitted to DMCH following court order

Cartoonist Ahmed Kabir Kishore was admitted to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital on Tuesday following a court order on 14 March.
Kishore had been languishing in jail for 10 month as an accused in a case filed under the Digital Security Act. Kishore got bail on 4 March.
On 14 March, he filed a case under the Torture and Custodial Death (Prevention) Act.
The court ordered Police Bureau of Investigation to submit a probe report regarding Kishore’s complaint.
Moreover, DMCH director has been ordered to submit a report by a medical board about the alleged torture on Kishore.
Kishore’s brother Ahsan Kabir said he has received a copy of the court order.
On 13 March, the cartoonist underwent surgery for the wound in his right ear.