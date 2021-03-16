Crime and Law

Cartoonist Kishore admitted to DMCH following court order

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
default-image

Cartoonist Ahmed Kabir Kishore was admitted to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital on Tuesday following a court order on 14 March.

Kishore had been languishing in jail for 10 month as an accused in a case filed under the Digital Security Act. Kishore got bail on 4 March.

On 14 March, he filed a case under the Torture and Custodial Death (Prevention) Act.

The court ordered Police Bureau of Investigation to submit a probe report regarding Kishore’s complaint.

Advertisement

Moreover, DMCH director has been ordered to submit a report by a medical board about the alleged torture on Kishore.

Kishore’s brother Ahsan Kabir said he has received a copy of the court order.

On 13 March, the cartoonist underwent surgery for the wound in his right ear.

Read more from Crime and Law

More News

Yunus seeks unconditional apology to court

Yunus seeks unconditional apology to court

High Court asks why Sur Chowdhury, Shah Alam not arrested

High Court asks why Sur Chowdhury, Shah Alam not arrested

Fisherman killed during police raid in Meghna

Fisherman killed during police raid in Meghna

Abrar Fahad murder: 22 accused claim innocence in court

Abrar Fahad