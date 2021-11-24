Cartoonist Kishore to file no-confidence petition against PBI report

A Dhaka court has allowed cartoonist Ahmed Kabir Kishore to file a no-confidence petition against Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) report which found no evidence that he was picked up by some people and suffered physical and mental torture in May last year.

Dhaka metropolitan sessions judge KM Emrul Kayesh on Wednesday granted Kishore’s petition and set 23 February for filing the no-confidence appeal, confirmed additional public prosecutor Taposh Kumar Pal of Dhaka metropolitan sessions judge court.