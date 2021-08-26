Case filed against E-orange for VAT evasion

During the drive, it was found that although E-orange sells various products through online platform, but they do not deposit the imposed VAT properly on their received commission.
A press release of the directorate said that the firm purchased goods and services worth Tk 245,75,53,215 for a certain period of time, and thus sold those goods and services with Taka 249,63,47,710 earning a commission of Tk 3,87,98,495.
Out of that commission, 5 per cent VAT has been imposed amounting Tk 19,39,924, but the firm has paid Tk 6,23,767 only as VAT.