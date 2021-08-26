Crime and Law

Case filed against E-orange for VAT evasion

BSS
Dhaka
Logo of Eorange
Logo of Eorange

The VAT intelligence on Thursday filed a case against e-commerce firm E-orange for dodging over Tk 1.3 million VAT under the VAT Act.

A team of VAT Audit, Intelligence & Investigation Directorate, led by its deputy director Tanvir Ahmed, conducted a drive at the Gulshan office of the e-commerce firm recently and unearthed the VAT evasion of Tk 13,16,158.

Advertisement
Advertisement

During the drive, it was found that although E-orange sells various products through online platform, but they do not deposit the imposed VAT properly on their received commission.

Advertisement

A press release of the directorate said that the firm purchased goods and services worth Tk 245,75,53,215 for a certain period of time, and thus sold those goods and services with Taka 249,63,47,710 earning a commission of Tk 3,87,98,495.

Out of that commission, 5 per cent VAT has been imposed amounting Tk 19,39,924, but the firm has paid Tk 6,23,767 only as VAT.

Read more from Crime and Law
Advertisement