Case filed against E-orange for VAT evasion

The VAT intelligence on Thursday filed a case against e-commerce firm E-orange for dodging over Tk 1.3 million VAT under the VAT Act.

A team of VAT Audit, Intelligence & Investigation Directorate, led by its deputy director Tanvir Ahmed, conducted a drive at the Gulshan office of the e-commerce firm recently and unearthed the VAT evasion of Tk 13,16,158.