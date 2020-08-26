Case filed against OC, four others for torturing 'rape victim'

A case has been filed against officer-in-charge of Ukhiya police station in Cox's Bazar and four others for torturing a college girl who was allegedly raped by a constable, reports UNB.

The victim filed the case with the Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal on Tuesday.

The accused are Morjina Aktar, OC of Ukhiya police station, inspector Nurul Islam, assistant sub-inspector Md Shamim and constable Md Sumon.

The court directed the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to investigate the matter.