Case filed against OC, four others for torturing 'rape victim'

A case has been filed against officer-in-charge of Ukhiya police station in Cox's Bazar and four others for torturing a college girl who was allegedly raped by a constable, reports UNB.
The victim filed the case with the Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal on Tuesday.
The accused are Morjina Aktar, OC of Ukhiya police station, inspector Nurul Islam, assistant sub-inspector Md Shamim and constable Md Sumon.
The court directed the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to investigate the matter.
According to the case statement, constable Sumon took the victim to a room near Khuniapalong police check-Post in Ramu on 7 July, where he raped her.
Later, OC Morjina assaulted the girl when she went to the police station to lodge a complaint over the matter.
OC and associates tied the legs of the girl and then blindfolded her. They locked her in a room of the police station and tortured her, according to the statement.
Public prosecutor Ekramul Huda confirmed the matter.