Woman files murder case against OC Pradeep, 27 others

A woman has filed another case against former officer-in-charge of Teknaf model police station Pradeep Kumar Das and 27 others with a Cox's Bazar court on Tuesday.
The plaintiff - Gul Cheher, wife of late Sultan Ahmed from Hnila Moulvibazar of Teknaf - is the mother of Saddam Hossain, who was killed in a police shootout on 7 July. All except one of the accused are policemen.
According to the case statement, a police team led by Howaikong outpost in-charge Moshiur Rahman conducted a drive in the Moulvibazar area of Hnila union on 4 July and held Saddam Hossain and his brother Jahid Hossain.
When their mother Gul Cheher appeared at the police outpost, Moshiur demanded Tk 1 million as bribe to free her sons.
At one stage, they settled the issue for Tk 500,000. Gul Cheher immediately handed over Tk 300,000 and paid the remaining 200,000 the next day.
Despite Moshiur accepting the money, 3 days later, Jahed was produced before a court while Saddam was killed in ‘crossfire.'
Recent reports indicate a rising tendency among police to ride roughshod over all ethics and principles - the extrajudicial killing of Saddam, despite his mother paying a bribe that was more than what an OC earns in a year as salary, perfectly illustrates that.
Insafur Rahman, lawyer of the plaintiff, said the case was filed with the court of senior judicial magistrate Helal Uddin around 11am.
The court took the case to its cognizance and issued an order to investigate it by a police official (CID) with rank of assistant superintendent of police.
OC Pradeep Kumar Das is now in jail in a case filed over the murder of retired army major Rashed Md Sinha on 31 July.