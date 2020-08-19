Woman files murder case against OC Pradeep, 27 others

According to the case statement, a police team led by Howaikong outpost in-charge Moshiur Rahman conducted a drive in the Moulvibazar area of Hnila union on 4 July and held Saddam Hossain and his brother Jahid Hossain.

When their mother Gul Cheher appeared at the police outpost, Moshiur demanded Tk 1 million as bribe to free her sons.

At one stage, they settled the issue for Tk 500,000. Gul Cheher immediately handed over Tk 300,000 and paid the remaining 200,000 the next day.

Despite Moshiur accepting the money, 3 days later, Jahed was produced before a court while Saddam was killed in ‘crossfire.'

Recent reports indicate a rising tendency among police to ride roughshod over all ethics and principles - the extrajudicial killing of Saddam, despite his mother paying a bribe that was more than what an OC earns in a year as salary, perfectly illustrates that.