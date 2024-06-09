MP Anwarul murder: Human bones recovered from a canal in South 24 Parganas

The CID officials in a statement further said a forensic test of the bones will be conducted. Besides, the search operation at the canal was going on while filing this report.

A team of Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) experts, who were present at the scene, said apparently those were human bones recovered from the southeast side of Bagjola canal in Bhangar.

Siam Hossain is on 14-day remand of CID police in Kolkata as Barasat chief judicial magistrate court granted the order on Saturday.

Siam Hossain, who was arrested from Nepal, was handed over to India on Friday.