MP Anwarul murder: Human bones recovered from a canal in South 24 Parganas
The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Kolkata police conducted a search operation at a Bhangar canal in South 24 Parganas in connection with the murder of Jhenaidah-4 constituency MP Anwarul Azim and recovered some bones from there, said the officials Sunday.
The operation was carried out following the information provided by Siam Hossain, who was arrested from Nepal, for his alleged involvement with the murder of the Bangladeshi lawmaker at a flat in Kolkata, the capital of Indian state of West Bengal.
The CID officials in a statement further said a forensic test of the bones will be conducted. Besides, the search operation at the canal was going on while filing this report.
A team of Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) experts, who were present at the scene, said apparently those were human bones recovered from the southeast side of Bagjola canal in Bhangar.
Siam Hossain is on 14-day remand of CID police in Kolkata as Barasat chief judicial magistrate court granted the order on Saturday.
Siam Hossain, who was arrested from Nepal, was handed over to India on Friday.
So far five people – three in Bangladesh and two in Kolkata and Nepal – have been arrested over the brutal murder of Jhenaidah-4 constituency MP, Anwarul Azim.
The arrestees in Bangladesh are Amanullah Sayeed alias Shimul Bhuiyan alias Shihab alias Fazal Muhammad Bhuiyan, Tanvir Bhuiyan, and Sheelasti Rahman. Those arrested in Kolkata and Nepal are Jihad Hawladar and Siam Hossain respectively.
Anwarul Azim had gone to Kolkata on 12 May and was murdered the next day in a flat at Sanjeeva Gardens in New Town, Kolkata.
The Kolkata police informed their Bangladesh counterpart of the matter after examining CCTV camera footage of the flat and other details. Later, the DMP’s detective branch arrested three suspected criminals from Dhaka.
During investigations, the police learnt the details about Anwarul Azim’s killing and disposal of his body. Officials involved in the investigation said after he was killed, Anwarul’s body was chopped into pieces and removed in bags. Some parts were thrown into a canal in Kolkata. Jihad and Siam played vital roles in disposing of the body.
Kolkata police recovered, apparently, some human remains from a septic tank of Sanjeeva Gardens but they could not confirm as yet whether those are of Anwarul Azim. DNA tests will be conducted to determine this.
The alleged mastermind of this gruesome murder is Akhtaruzzaman alias Shahin, a citizen of the US. Police said he fled to the US through Nepal after the murder.