Charges pressed against author Taslima Nasrin, 2 others in ICT case

According to sources, the investigation officer recommended acquitting another accused Leena Haque, a counsellor of the Women's Chapter, finding no evidence against her.
On 19 April, 2018, Allama Muhammad Mahbub Alam, editor of the monthly Al Bayanat filed a case against the four including Taslima with cyber tribunal.
The court recorded the statement of the plaintiff and ordered Shahjahanpur police station to record the case as First Information Report.
According to the complaint, Supriti Dhar, Suchismita Simanti and Leena Haque have often published hateful writings against Islam through a website named the Women Chapter.
On the afternoon of 17 April, 2018, an article by Taslima Nasrin was published on the website, it said.