Charges pressed against author Taslima Nasrin, 2 others in ICT case

Exiled author Taslima Nasrin and two others have been charged by Counter Terorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit in a case filed under Section 57 of the Information and Communication Technology Act.

Nazmul Nishat, inspector of CTTC and investigation officer in the case, filed the charge sheet with the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court on 3 October, said general registration division of the court on Thursday.

Two other accused are Supriti Dhar Lipa, editor of online portal Women Chapter and Suchismita Simanti, its acting editor.

