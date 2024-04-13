AL, Jubo League leaders shot in Jashore

A Khulna-based Awami League leader and two others were shot by miscreants wearing helmets in Abhaynagar upazila of Jashore at around 8:15 pm Friday.

The three injured persons are undergoing treatment at the Khulna Medical College Hospital at the moment.

The three persons are – Awami League leader Molla Hedayet Hossain alias Litu, 50, Jubo League leader Khairuzzaman Sobuj, 32, and Jubo League activists Nasim Bhuiyan, 28.