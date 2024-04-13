AL, Jubo League leaders shot in Jashore
A Khulna-based Awami League leader and two others were shot by miscreants wearing helmets in Abhaynagar upazila of Jashore at around 8:15 pm Friday.
The three injured persons are undergoing treatment at the Khulna Medical College Hospital at the moment.
The three persons are – Awami League leader Molla Hedayet Hossain alias Litu, 50, Jubo League leader Khairuzzaman Sobuj, 32, and Jubo League activists Nasim Bhuiyan, 28.
Of them, Hedayet Hossain is from the Tajghat village in Phultala union of Khulna. He is a former UP (union parishad) member of the Phultala union parishad. Khairuzzaman and Nasim Bhuiyan are residents of Damodar village, in the same union.
According to the police and witnesses, Hedayet Hossain sustained bullet injuries in the upper abdomen, Khairuzzaman was shot in the face and lower abdomen and Nasim Bhuiyan sustained a bullet injury on his right hand.
Abhaynagar police station inspector (investigation) Shubhra Prakash Das said those three were shot at a tea stall. The police are yet to learn about the motive and the people involved in this. The police have cordoned off the area.
Some of the eyewitnesses say Hedayet Hossain, Khairuzzaman and Nasim came to Rajghat from Phultala on a motorcycle. They had tea from a stall near the Rajghat bus stand.
At around 8:15 pm, two motorcycle riders in helmets reached there and opened fire at the victims and fled. Hearing the sound of fire, people came forward and rushed the injured to Khulna.
Phultala upazila Awami League general secretary Mrinal Hazra said the injured persons have been admitted to the Khulna Medical College Hospital.