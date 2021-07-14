CID finds evidence of 'irregularities' in running the factory

At least 52 workers and officials were killed in the fire at the Hashem Foods factory in Narayanganj district as there was no fire-safety gear at the factory.

Besides, the factory walkways for workers were blocked by storing goods and it had no emergency fire exit staircases.

While investigating the fire incident on 8 July, Bangladesh Police’s criminal investigation department (CID) found the irregularities as well as proofs of mismanagement at the factory.

Police filed murder a case against eight including Sajeeb Group chairman and managing director Abul Hashem in connection with the fatal incident. All the accused were arrested and placed on a four-day police remand.