CID seeks remand for Pori Moni again

Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of police again sought five-day remand for actress Pori Moni who currently in police custody in a case filed under narcotics control act.

The court of Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) has set the hearing date on Thursday.

CID produced Pori Moni before court on Friday after the expiry of two-day of remand. The court turned down her bail plea and ordered to send her to the jail.

The court on 10 August granted permission for Pori Moni to be taken on two-days' remand, and six days remand for producer Nazrul Islam Raj. The remand was granted by the CMM court, Dhaka.