ACC approves charges against former Air chief, his wife

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has found that the children of former Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal (retd.) Sheikh Abdul Hannan had amassed significant assets and businesses abroad, including in Canada, Dubai, and Qatar.

Meanwhile, the ACC has approved filing two separate cases against Sheikh Abdul Hannan and his wife, Tahmida Begum, over allegations of amassing wealth beyond known sources of income and conducting suspicious financial transactions.

The revelations came at a press conference held yesterday (Sunday) at the ACC headquarters in Dhaka. At the briefing, ACC Director General Akhter Hossain stated that the former air chief illegally acquired assets worth Tk 32.85 million disproportionate to his known income.