Court accepts charge sheet in graft case against OC Pradeep, his wife

Prothom Alo English Desk
Chattogram
A Chattogram court on Wednesday accepted the charge sheet in a graft case, filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), against the suspended Teknaf model police station officer-in-charge Pradeep Kumar Das and his wife Chumki Karon, reports BSS.

Senior special judge Sheikh Ashfaqur Rahman accepted the charge sheet, said ACC lawyer Sanwar Hossain Lavlu.

Meanwhile, the court rejected the bail petition filed by OC Pradeep and also issued an arrest warrant against his wife as she remained absconding since Pradeep’s arrest in the Major (retd) Sinha Md Rashed Khan murder case.

On 23 August 2020, ACC filed the case against Pradeep and his wife for amassing wealth worth over Tk 40 million. Earlier, Pradeep and his wife were served notice to submit the statement of their assets and they submitted it after getting the notice.

Following their statement, after a long investigation, the ACC has reportedly found information about Pradeep and his wife that they had acquired assets worth more than Tk 40 million.

