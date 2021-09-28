Court orders to return items including car to Pori Moni

Public prosecutor Taposh Kumar Paul confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.
Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of police on Sunday submitted a report to the court over returning the valuables.
According to the CID report, the investigation will not be hampered if items including car seized as evidence are returned to Pori Moni.
Pori Moni on Tuesday made a prayer seeking return of her car.
Pori Moni's lawyer Nilanjona Rifat in the court said Pori Moni wants return of items including her car.
Public prosecutor Taposh Kumar Paul in the court said there is no objection to return Pori Moni's items.
After hearing the both sides, the court returns items including car to Pori Moni. However, the items have to be produced before the court whenever asked.
Pori Moni was present during the hearing.
On 4 August just after 4:00pm, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) conducted a raid at Pori Moni's residence on Banani Road No. 12.
At the time foreign brand wine, wine bottles and other narcotics were seized from her house, RAB claimed.
Later courts placed her on remand for four days on 5 August and two days on 10 August.
She was sent to jail after remand on 13 August. The court granted remand again on 19 August.
She was sent to jail again on 21 August after remand. Pori Moni got bail on 31 August and she was released from jail on 1 September.