HC not satisfied over judges' explanation granting Pori Moni's remand

The High Court is not satisfied over the two lower court judges’ explanation on the ground that film actress Pori Moni was placed on remand for the second and third times in a narcotics case

“The magistrates do not believe they have made mistakes and the High Court has been undermined,” the High Court said on Wednesday.

Two metropolitan magistrates Debabrata Biswas and Atikul Islam submitted separate written explanations to the High Court bench concerned on Tuesday via the Supreme Court registrar general's office.

The explanations were presented before the High Court bench of justices Mustafa Zaman Islam and K M Zahid Sarwar on Wednesday. The High Court set 29 September to deliver its next order on the matter after hearing.